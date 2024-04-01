Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.68% of Payoneer Global worth $170,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $50,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Insider Activity

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $1,675,427.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,732,790.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,105 shares of company stock worth $3,744,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.