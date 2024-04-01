Vanguard Group Inc. Has $175.74 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.07% of Banner worth $175,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 131.1% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 98,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banner by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at about $836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 950.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 167,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

