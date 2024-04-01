Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,395,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.82% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $169,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

