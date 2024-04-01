Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,230,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.80% of Primoris Services worth $171,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,981.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRIM

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.