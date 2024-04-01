Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 278,788 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.91% of Ingevity worth $170,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Ingevity stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -216.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.75%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

