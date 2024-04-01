Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,638,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.05% of Navient worth $183,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.38. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.76 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

