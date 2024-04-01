Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,585,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.29% of TTM Technologies worth $174,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,688,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 494,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 69,713 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI opened at $15.65 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

