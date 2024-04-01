Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $270.52 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

