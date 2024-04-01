Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $260.72 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

