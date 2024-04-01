Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,267,000 after buying an additional 25,273 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 439.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $480.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.93 and its 200-day moving average is $430.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.29 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

