Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,273 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $481.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

