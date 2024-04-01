Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

