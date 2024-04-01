Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $252.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.00.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $235.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $186.96 and a one year high of $251.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,278 shares of company stock worth $2,662,515. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,020,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,479,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

