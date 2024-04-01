Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VIA stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.30. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at $125,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

