VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,474 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $41,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $29.84 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

