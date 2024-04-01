Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Short Interest Update

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.