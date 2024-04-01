Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

