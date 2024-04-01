Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VGZ

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the second quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.