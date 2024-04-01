WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP opened at $15.78 on Monday. WaFd has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

