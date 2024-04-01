Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Daiwa Capital Markets

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $5,921,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

