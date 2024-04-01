Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Broadcom (AVGO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2024 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $1,700.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,400.00.

3/21/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $1,720.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Broadcom had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,100.00.

2/28/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $1,480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,325.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,277.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,069.89.

Get Broadcom Inc alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $7,482,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.