Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Broadcom (AVGO)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/21/2024 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $1,700.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/21/2024 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,400.00.
  • 3/21/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $1,720.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/21/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/20/2024 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/8/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2024 – Broadcom had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,100.00.
  • 2/28/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $1,480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/20/2024 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2024 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,325.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,277.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,069.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $7,482,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.