Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Get Welltower alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. Welltower has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.