Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.
Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 381.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
