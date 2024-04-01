Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $970.47 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $933.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $756.67.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.