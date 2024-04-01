Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,674 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. City State Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.67 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

