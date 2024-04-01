Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.