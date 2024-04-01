Wendell David Associates Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $347.16 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

