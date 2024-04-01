Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.