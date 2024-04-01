Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,898,000 after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.5 %

HSIC opened at $75.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.