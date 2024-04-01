Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $312.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.26. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $317.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.