Wendell David Associates Inc. Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $191.44 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average is $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

