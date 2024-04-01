Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (WAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $64.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,957,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,940,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

