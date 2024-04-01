WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRK. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.

Get WestRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRK

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.