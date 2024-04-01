William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $323,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,052,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,872,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $308,250.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $306,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $289,650.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.