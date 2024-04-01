Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

