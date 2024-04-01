Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $104.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,011,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

