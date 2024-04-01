WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $9.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.
Several research analysts have issued reports on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WW International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International
WW International Trading Up 1.6 %
WW opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82. WW International has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Equities analysts predict that WW International will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WW International
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.