WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $9.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WW International by 7,694.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after buying an additional 2,412,295 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 807.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 416,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 370,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82. WW International has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Equities analysts predict that WW International will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

