Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Xponential Fitness worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $785.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

