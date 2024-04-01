Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.71.

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.85. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

