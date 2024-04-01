Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

