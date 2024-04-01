Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $193.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.40. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,715 shares of company stock worth $8,909,342 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $59,634,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.