10,107 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,356,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 480.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

