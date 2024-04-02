1,197 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $258.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

