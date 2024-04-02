1,200 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.46. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

