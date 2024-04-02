12,794 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,122,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,944 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
SPTS opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
