12,794 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,122,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,944 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1044 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.