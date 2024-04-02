13,422 Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.24% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FCTR opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $170.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

