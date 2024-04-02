16,101 Shares in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,057,037.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,848,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,057,037.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,848,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $2,585,027.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,241,560.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,805 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ GCT opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

