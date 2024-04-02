21,355 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 100,345 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

