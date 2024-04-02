2,169 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,722 shares of company stock valued at $249,479,433 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $302.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $293.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.12 and a 200-day moving average of $253.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

