2,328 Shares in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saga Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SGA opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Saga Communications had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Saga Communications Company Profile



Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

