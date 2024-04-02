3,363 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,203,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $239.14.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

